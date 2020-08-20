Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,664,795 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $243,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,930,801. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

