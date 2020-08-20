Alexander Rosenstein Sells 685 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $21,892.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

