Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $1,333,000.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director John H. Cunningham sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARE opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.