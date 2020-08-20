Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $242.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.22.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $259.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89. The company has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.