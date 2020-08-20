Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

