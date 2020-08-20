Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATEC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Alphatec stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,929 shares of company stock valued at $272,713. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

