alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.69 ($18.46).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.46 ($14.66) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

