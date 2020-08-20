Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news impact score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Amazon.com’s score:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,079.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,437.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

