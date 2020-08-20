Amcor plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.