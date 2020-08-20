Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Raised to $5.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.60 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (down from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.