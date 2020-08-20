AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Ronald J. Oscher Sells 8,110 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AME stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

