Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $98.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

