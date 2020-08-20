Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) PT Raised to $62.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

