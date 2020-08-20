ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $320.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $322.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

