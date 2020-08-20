ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $716,107.50 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.47 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $322.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 237.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

