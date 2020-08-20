Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $282.45 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

