Antonio L. Delise Sells 2,500 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $499.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

