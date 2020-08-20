Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Shares Up 0.1%

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.84, 22,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 24,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000. Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.