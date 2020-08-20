ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,100 ($66.68) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.98) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,396.71 ($57.48).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 5,064 ($66.20) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,669.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,879.88.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.