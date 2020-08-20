August J. Troendle Sells 16,485 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $2,113,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,041,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

