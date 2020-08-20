August J. Troendle Sells 16,857 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $2,142,018.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,356,826.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MEDP opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

