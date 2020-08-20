Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

