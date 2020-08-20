Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Linda Palczuk Acquires 2,500 Shares

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVDL stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

