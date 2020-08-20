B. Riley Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $31.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE:LB opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

