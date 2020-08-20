B. Riley Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $29.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

