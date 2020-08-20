Bank of America Boosts Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $52.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.