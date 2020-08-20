Bank of America Increases Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $325.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.43.

CACI opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.63.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

