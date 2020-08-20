Bank of America Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $56.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE DFS opened at $50.94 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

