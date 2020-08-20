Bank of America Increases GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Price Target to $17.10

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $16.80 to $17.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

