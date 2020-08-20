Bank of America Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.13. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Spire by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $6,091,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.