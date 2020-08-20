Bank of America Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie upgraded JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

