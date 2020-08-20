Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $525.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.16.

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.58. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $499.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

