Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports. Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.

BFYT opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Benefytt Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFYT. Northland Securities cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

