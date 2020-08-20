Berenberg Bank Boosts GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Price Target to $2.60

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $1.90 to $2.60 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

GAU opened at $1.68 on Monday. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth $82,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth $37,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter worth $165,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

