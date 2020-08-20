BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

