BidaskClub Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,751 shares of company stock worth $12,962,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

