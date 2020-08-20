BidaskClub Downgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Insiders purchased a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

