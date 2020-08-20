BidaskClub Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Sell

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

