BidaskClub Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Sell

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 101.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.