BidaskClub Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 139.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

