BidaskClub Upgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Hold

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.