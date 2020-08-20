BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to “Sell”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

