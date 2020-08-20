BidaskClub Upgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to “Hold”

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.