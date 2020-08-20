BidaskClub Upgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to “Buy”

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

