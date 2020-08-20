BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,442,242. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $620.83 million, a PE ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.54.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

