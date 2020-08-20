BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.47

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 448053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

BMCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,562,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 459,418 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

