BofA Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by analysts at BofA Securities from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $499.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.58. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.