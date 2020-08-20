Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

BXP opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.