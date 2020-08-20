Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after buying an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

