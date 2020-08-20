BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $12.90.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

